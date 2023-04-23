Sanjay Raut predicts collapse of Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra govt in 15-20 days1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
- Previously, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT) had predicted that the government led by Eknath Shinde would collapse in February.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.
Raut, a prominent figure within the Shiv Sena (UBT) and a close associate of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, told reporters that his party was eagerly anticipating the court's ruling and remained optimistic that justice would be served, PTI reported.
Raut, a prominent figure within the Shiv Sena (UBT) and a close associate of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, told reporters that his party was eagerly anticipating the court's ruling and remained optimistic that justice would be served, PTI reported.
The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against the Thackeray leadership.
The Rajya Sabha member was referring to the Supreme Court's judgement pending on a batch of pleas including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against the Thackeray leadership.
“The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed.
“The government of the existing chief minister and his 40 MLAs will collapse in 15-20 days. The death warrant of this government has been issued. It is now to be decided who will sign it," Raut claimed.
Previously, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT) had predicted that the government led by Eknath Shinde would collapse in February.
Previously, a leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT) had predicted that the government led by Eknath Shinde would collapse in February.
In June of the previous year, Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs revolted against the leadership of the Shiv Sena, leading to a split in the party and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray and also included the NCP and Congress.
In June of the previous year, Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs revolted against the leadership of the Shiv Sena, leading to a split in the party and the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, which was led by Uddhav Thackeray and also included the NCP and Congress.
Afterwards, Shinde formed a coalition government in Maharashtra with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Afterwards, Shinde formed a coalition government in Maharashtra with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
On June 30, 2022, Shinde was appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP was appointed as his deputy.
On June 30, 2022, Shinde was appointed as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP was appointed as his deputy.
Recently, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a set of cross-petitions filed by both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions regarding the political turmoil that took place in the state last year.
Recently, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a set of cross-petitions filed by both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions regarding the political turmoil that took place in the state last year.