Sanjay Raut receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

According to the Mumbai Police, Uddhav Thackeray faction and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut, has reportedly received a death threat message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as reported by ANI.
Police informed that Raut has filed a written complaint in this regard and an investigation into the matter is underway.
"Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter," the police said.
The Mumbai Police department is actively investigating the death threat message that Sanjay Raut received.
Previously, a threat was issued to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, warning him that he would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala. The Mumbai Police arrested the accused, Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, in connection with the case.
Following his arrest, Ram was handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.
The Mumbai Police have registered a case against three jailed gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg, for allegedly sending threatening emails to the office of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The Bandra Police have charged the trio under sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
After receiving a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been provided with Y-category security by the Mumbai police.
