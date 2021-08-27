Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday slammed the Maharashtra government of Uddhav Thackeray for law and order situation in the state and said that Sanjay Raut will lead to the fall of Shiv Sena.

“Sanjay Raut speaks without any sense. Vinayak and Sanjay Raut will lead to the fall of Shiv Sena. The difference between Konkan and Kashmir is the same between making Mamata Banerjee the Prime Minister," Union Minister Narayan Rane said.

Narayan Rane and Sanjay Raut have been locked in a war of words following the former's arrest over his "slap" comment against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier this week, Rane triggered a row by saying that Uddhav was not aware of the year of India's independence and asked officials during his 15th August speech. “I would've slapped him if I was there," Rane had said. His comments led to protests across the state and he was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and was later granted bail.

Today, Rane said that he had done nothing wrong. “They (Shiv Sena) enjoy power, so they arrested me. Maharashtra is no 1 in Covid. During COVID, they didn't take any action. Sushant Singh (Rajput) was murdered. Disha Salian was raped and killed, yet the perpetrators roam freely," the Union Minister was quoted as saying.

“Shiv Sainiks who came in front of my house were welcomed by police. What has Shiv Sena given to Konkan region in last two years? They thought I would be scared if they took action against me. But our journey has been successful," Rane said in Ratnagiri.

