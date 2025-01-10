Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday accepted that there no communication and dialogue among INDIA bloc, which has more than two dozen parties, and blamed Congress for not taking initiative to keep the opposition group intact.

Raut said that it was Congress's responsibility to keep the INDIA bloc intact as it was the largest party in the opposition alliance.

The remark came amid Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying that the alliance should be wound up if it was meant only for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a state-level alliance of opposition parties, consists of the NCP (SP), the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress. In the recently held assemby election, the MVA was completely routed by the Mahayuti.

Here's what Sanjay Raut said — We fought the Lok Sabha elections (together) and got good results.

— There should have been a meeting (of INDIA) to chalk out future plans and it was the Congress' responsibility to take initiative in this regard

— Lack of communication among partners is giving an impression that all is not well in the bloc.

— If the alliance was only for the Lok Sabha polls, then declare the INDIA bloc doesn't exist anymore. (In that case), all the allies are free to chose their own path.

— We need to correct past mistakes. Dissolving the opposition grouping will be an extreme step.

— It would have bee good if the AAP and the Congress were together it would have been good. We are in a dilemma ...both parties (Congress and AAP) needed to maintain balance.

— We have not yet finalized our stand on the Delhi polls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said that no party from the INDIA alliance has 'officially' extended support to AAP.