A Kolkata court found Sandip Roy guilty of rape and murder on Saturday — exactly 162 days after a trainee doctor was found dead at RG Kar hospital. The father of the victim broke down inside the courtroom while hearing the verdict and thanked the judge. The parents of the victim and many protesters however contend that there were multiple people involved in the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I kept full faith in you. Thanks to you for honouring our trust," the father of the victim reportedly told the judge.

Sandip Roy will be given a chance to address the court on Monday before the judge declares the quantum of punishment. The former civic volunteer with Kolkata police has repeatedly insisted that he was being ‘framed’ in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile the mother of the victim insisted that ‘justice had not been delivered’ as there were other people involved in the crime.

“That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, there are others who haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," she told PTI soon after the verdict.

She also contended that the case remained ‘incomplete’ until everyone involved in the murder of her daughter was punished. She said she and her husband would continue their fight for justice till the last day of their lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.