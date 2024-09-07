Sanjay Roy says he ’didn’t commit the murder’, ‘ran after seeing dead body’. All you need know about his polygraph test

Sanjay Roy, accused in the murder of a trainee doctor, denies guilt during a polygraph test, stating he found her dead. Despite being arrested due to evidence linking him to the crime, he maintains innocence and claims the CBI lacks definitive proof.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case's prime accused Sanjay Roy showed 'animal instincts', revealed CBI's psychoanalytic profile
Kolkata doctor rape case’s prime accused Sanjay Roy showed ’animal instincts’, revealed CBI’s psychoanalytic profile

'I didn't commit the murder,' said Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital during the polygraph test.

According to an India Today report, Roy denied his involvement in the case and claimed that the victim was already dead when he spotted her.

"I didn't commit the murder. I escaped from the seminar hall after just seeing the dead body," Roy told the CBI during the polygraph test, the India Today report said, citing sources.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape: What did CCTV footage of accused near crime spot show?

Notably, Roy's lie detector test has been flagged for several "false and unconvincing" answers. Reports citing CBI sources said he also appeared "unnerved and anxious" during the hours of questioning.

A Times of India report, citing sources said Sanjay Roy cited multiple "alibis" during the test.

Roy was arrested after his Bluetooth device was near the victim's body. CCTV footage also showed Roy entering the hospital's seminar hall, where the doctor's body was found.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case Sanjay Roy observed victim hours before crime, shows CCTV

He also made similar claims before the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) court in Sealdah. Roy had said he consented to the polygraph test to prove his innocence.

"CBI couldn't produce conclusive evidence so far. Let them investigate and prove the crime," India Today quoted Roy's lawyer Kavita Sarkar as saying.

Sarkar also claimed Roy was "innocent" and was "framed".

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Sanjoy Roy to plead ‘not guilty’, says report

Roy, according to India Today's source, had visited Sonagachi, a 'red light area' in Kolkata before the incident. He also consumed alcohol.

Police have alleged that Roy was addicted to watching porn.

The central agency officers also conducted polygraph tests on a couple of others at their Kolkata office, an officer told news agency PTI, adding that the test on Roy was over after around four hours.

Also Read | Kolkata murder case: No mention of ’gang-rape’, says CBI note

Four persons, including former principal of the RGKMCH Sandip Ghosh, underwent the polygraph test on last week.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Sep 2024, 01:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSanjay Roy says he ’didn’t commit the murder’, ‘ran after seeing dead body’. All you need know about his polygraph test

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.000.00
      Chennai
      73,888.000.00
      Delhi
      73,528.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue