Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has asked Sanjay Singh to furnish a bail bond of ₹ 2 lakh, alongside one surety bond of the same amount.

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court on April 3 accepted the bail bond for Sanjay Singh, following his grant of bail by the Supreme Court yesterday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja directed Singh to furnish a bail bond of ₹2 lakh, alongside one surety bond of the same amount, with his wife, Anita Singh, providing the surety bond.

Itinerary and Location Conditions Imposed Initially, the court considered restricting Singh from leaving the Delhi NCR region. However, after hearing submissions from advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, counsel for Singh, the court directed Singh to share his itinerary via email and keep his Google location on if he departs from Delhi NCR. Additionally, he must share his location with the investigation officer.

Advocate Bhardwaj highlighted Singh's position as an MP and political leader, stressing the challenges of seeking court permission during the Lok Sabha election period due to last-minute campaign schedules. Bhardwaj also asserted that Singh, being an MP, poses no flight risk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other side, advocate Zoheb Hossain, Special Counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), reminded the court of the Supreme Court's condition prohibiting Singh from speaking to the media about his role in the case. Singh's counsel assured compliance with this directive.

The court imposed additional conditions, including surrendering his passport, refraining from leaving the country, providing his mobile number to the investigation officer, and cooperating in the ongoing investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the ED last October in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. Notably, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are also in judicial custody in relation to this case, with their detention extending until April 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

