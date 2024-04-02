Explained: What is Section 45 of PMLA that forced ED to allow Sanjay Singh's bail?
Sanjay Singh's bail comes days after the ED arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case
In some respite to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Surprisingly, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) didn't object to the bail and submitted in the apex court that Sanjay Singh's custody was no longer required. Sanjay Singh's bail comes days after the ED arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.