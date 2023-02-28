Sanjeev Kapoor lambasts Air India over in-flight meal asks, ‘Is this what Indians should eat?'
Celebrity Chef shared his poor experience of meal served in Air India flight on Nagpur-Mumbai route. Sanjeev Kapoor tweet with the image of the meal led to several reactions by Twitterati on the Air India meal service for passengers on board
Even after engine purchases,merger, hiring and formulating expansion plans, Tata-owned Air India fails to satisfy its passenger with its onboard food service. Recently, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor joined the list of celebrities calling out the airline for its poor quality food. He slammed Air India for serving cold meal onboard.
