Even after engine purchases,merger, hiring and formulating expansion plans, Tata-owned Air India fails to satisfy its passenger with its onboard food service. Recently, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor joined the list of celebrities calling out the airline for its poor quality food. He slammed Air India for serving cold meal onboard.

Sanjeev Kapoor posted the image of the served food on Twitter and described its quality. His Twitter post lead to an array of reactions on the micro blogging website, with some people supporting the chef, and others having a different opinion.

In his Twitter post, Sanjeev Kapoor said that he was served cold chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato and sev. The served sandwich was barely stuffed with any vegetable but cabbage with mayo. He also replied to his own tweet, with a question of whether Indians should be served with such kind of food in breakfast.

“Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev. Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo. Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," he tweeted. While replying to his own post, he added, “Really!!! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast??" He concluded his post with a few pictures of the food he received.

The Twitter post was shared by the Khana Khazana chef on Monday, Since being tweeted, the post has received more than 1.9 lakh views. Moreover, the tweet has been liked by more than 1,000 Twitterati and accumulated 57 comments.

Twitter reaction on chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Air India meal complain

One Twitter user shared his own experience of Air India meal on international route.

“Oh you got much better deal. They served that for domestic travel. See what they served in JFK DEL flight. First one is rotten fish. Second one Biriyani with Dal. Don’t know to which culinary school that great cook went. And they give canned response and nothing will change," replied a user named Tom Hagen on Sanjeev Kapoor's comment.

Sharing his own experience of Air India flight meal, another user replied, “Was travelling from London recently ! Pathetic service I have ever come across ! Boring travel; Entertainment screens just for name. Not working at all; Irresponsibly handled my luggages. Broke my suitcase and mishandled all of them!"

However, both the users received an instant response from the Air India's official Twitter account.

“That's really shocking. There was a time I used to prefer @airindiain food to that served by other airlines," replied another user named Nirupama Kotru.