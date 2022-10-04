Sanjeev Kishore takes over as director general ordnance

New Delhi: Sanjeev Kishore, a 1985 batch officer of the Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS), has taken over as the director general ordnance (C&S), Ministry of Defence said in a statement
New Delhi: Sanjeev Kishore, a 1985 batch officer of the Indian Ordnance Factory Service (IOFS), has taken over as the director general ordnance (C&S), Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
Kishore assumed charge of the new role on 1 October, 2022. He replaced M K Garg.
Before taking over the charge of DGO (C &S), Kishore was the additional director general ordnance at the Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination & Services), Kolkata, the mininstry said.
Kishore has held many senior positions including that of the first CMD of Armoured Vehicles Nigam Ltd (AVNL), one of the seven new DPSUs formed by the Government of India in 2021. He has ensured smooth transition of armoured group of factories from Government department to a corporation. AVNL recorded profit in its first six months of operation under his leadership.
Prior to the appointment of CMD, Kishore was also posted as the Senior General Manager of Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF) Avadi and General Manager of Opto Electronics Factory (OLF), Dehradun.
Kishore has served in diverse roles and in varied technological environments. He has been awarded Santu Sahaney Memorial Shield and Ayudh Bhushan award for his meritorious services for enhancing defence production, it said.
Kishore has served in diverse roles and in varied technological environments. He has been awarded Santu Sahaney Memorial Shield and Ayudh Bhushan award for his meritorious services for enhancing defence production, it said.