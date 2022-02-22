Finance ministry's principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal has been inducted as a full-time member in the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), according to an official order by the cabinet secretariat. The appointment is for a tenure of two years.

"In continuation of this Secretariat communication... regarding 'Re-constitution of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)', the Prime Minister has approved the appointment of...Sanjeev Sanyal, as a Full-Time Member in the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), in the rank and pay of Secretary, on contract basis...", the order said.

The EAC-PM is an independent body constituted by the central government that advises the prime minister on economic and related issues. Sanyal had also advised the ministry of finance to devise economic policies during the pandemic.

Sanyal steered drafting of the 2021-22 Economic Survey, which has projected the economy to grow by 9.2% in FY22 and between 8% and 8.5% in FY23 as chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran was appointed two days prior to the Survey being tabled in the Parliament.

·"We welcome Sanjeev Danyal as a full-time Member of EAC-PM," chairman of the body Bibek Debroy tweeted on Tuesday.

Sanyal was appointed as Finance Ministry's principal economic adviser in February 2017 and was earlier the managing director at Deutsche Bank.

Sanyal was also a Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society, London, Visiting Scholar at Oxford University, Adjunct Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, Singapore, and a Senior Fellow of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

