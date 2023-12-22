Sanjiv Aggarwal to take charge at NIIF, likely to join early 2024

The PE firm has committed to invest up to $800 million in BluPine through its Energy 5 Fund, which represents $6 billion of investable capital focused on investing in global energy transition opportunities. Blupine Energy develops grid-connected solar and wind power parks, besides commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. The C&I segment has been attracting investors who plan to supply power to third-party and captive consumers, which prefer such suppliers instead of depending on the more expensive electricity grid.

