A new photo of Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul has appeared on social media indicating that all is well in the Lucknow Super Giants camp

A week after the public outburst video of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka directed at skipper KL Rahul went viral, a new photo has appeared on social media indicating that all is well in the camp.

In the latest photo, Goenka and Rahul are seen sharing a warm hug after the LSG owner hosted a special dinner for the team in Delhi.

This comes ahead of LSG's penultimate IPL 2024 league game against the Delhi Capitals.

Sanjiv Goenka's outburst on KL Rahul Goenka came in the eye of the storm after his animated chat with LSG skipper KL Rahul was perceived as a public dressing down of the captain, after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets on May 8. The incident invited sharp reactions.

Soon after the conversation became public, reports also surfaced about Rahul leaving Lucknow Super Giants next season.

According to a Times of India report, LSG coach Justin Langer said that the conversation might have looked “aggressive, but it was quite tame".

"Our plan for the game didn't go perfectly. In fact, it was a disaster. After the game, Mr Goenka came onto the field and asked KL, 'What happened? Our plan that we talked about hasn't worked. What do we do now?' And then we talked through it. The sound was off, no one heard what was said. It might have looked quite aggressive, but it was really quite tame," Langer had said.

On May 13, LSG assistant coach Lance Klusener said the animated conversation between Rahul and Goenka was a “robust discussion" between “two cricket lovers".

"I see no problem in a robust discussion between two cricket lovers. For us, it is a storm in a tea cup. It's not a big thing for us," Klusener said.

In the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rahul has struggled to score runs at a quick pace.

