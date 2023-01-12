Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad Railway Station on January 15 as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti.
The Prime Minister will flag off the train at 10.00 AM.
Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station at Platform No 10 from where the train will depart.
The Vande Bharat Train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours.
The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.
Vande Bharat Express is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. It can pick up a speed of 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 52 seconds, and a maximum speed of up to 180 kilometres per hour.
"The target of having 475 Vande Bharat trains...is on track. In the last budget, 400 trains were sanctioned and before that 75 had been sanctioned. We will be achieving the entire target in the coming three years," Ashwani Vaishnaw said in November.
The minister that Vande Bharat has evoked good interest among many countries and its quality parameters match world-class trains.
The new and improved Vande Bharat Ver 2.0 trains, with enhanced safety features, better ride index and passenger amenities, have been introduced after detailed trials, performance and safety testing of the train and its sub-systems. The following tests were conducted by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) / Lucknow:-
Oscillation trials @ 115 kmph on mainline tracks and at 180kmph on Rajdhani Tracks.
Emergency Braking Distance Trials at 160 kmph and performance testing of Brake Systems.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) / Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) and Pacemaker Tests.
Noise and vibration tests.
Tests on Propulsion and Train Control Systems.
Fire and smoke detection tests.
vii. Clearance by Electrical Inspector General to Government of India.
Detailed safety inspection and running trial run at 180 kmph by Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) / Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Subsequent to mandatory safety and operation trial of the prototype train, Ministry of Railways has issued sanction for introduction of Vande Bharat Train set with new design propulsion system and bogies over Indian Railways.
