Sanofi and GSK to conduct first global efficacy trial of covid vaccine

NEW DELHI: French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and its British partner GlaxoSmithKline plc have received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct a part of the global phase-3 efficacy trial of their jointly-developed covid-19 vaccine in India, the two companies on Thursday said.

The approval by DCGI V.G. Somani marks the first such global trial for a foreign covid-19 vaccine to be conducted in India.

“As the virus continues to evolve, we are anticipating what will be needed in the coming months and years, and accordingly, have adapted our vaccine development program. We believe our COVID-19 adjuvanted, recombinant vaccine can make a significant contribution to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and are committed to initiating our clinical program in India, at the earliest," said Annapurna Das, country head of Sanofi Pasteur India.

The partnership between rivals Sanofi and GSK is unprecedented in the global pharma industry. While Sanofi has developed the antigen--the main component of the vaccine that contains spike proteins of the coronavirus--GSK is supplying its ‘pandemic adjuvant’, which will be used to boost the immune response of the antigen. Two doses of the vaccine are given 21 days apart.

Sanofi, which is leading the trial, and its British partner had already started recruiting participants for the phase 3 trial in the US in late May and have plans to initiate the process in several countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America in the coming weeks.

In total, the companies plan to globally enroll 35,000 participants in the age group of 18-55 years for the trial, but the company did not give how many would be enrolled in India.

Sanofi and GSK have globally said that they expect an authorisation for their vaccine by the end of 2021.

The phase 3 trial will be conducted in two stages—one will look at the efficacy of the vaccine targeting the original coronavirus strain D.614, first discovered in Wuhan, China, while the second will evaluate a second formulation targeting the beta variant B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa and has so far proven to be the most effective mutant variant at evading the immune response of vaccines. Both formulations will be compared against a placebo to determine which is more effective in preventing covid-19 disease.

Sanofi aims to prevent covid in unvaccinated adults who have not been infected earlier and also plans to conduct a parallel global study with various variant formulations to assess the ability of a lower dose to generate a strong booster response in people who have already received another vaccine.

A phase 2 study of the vaccine conducted on 722 participants in the US and Honduras earlier this year showed that in people already infected, a single dose of the vaccine showed high titres of antibodies, which the company said suggests the vaccine may have strong potential for use as a booster dose.

The study also showed that the vaccine triggered a strong immune response among adults, with neutralizing antibodies comparable to those generated by natural infection.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.