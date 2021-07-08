Sanofi and GSK to conduct first global efficacy trial of covid vaccine

The phase 3 trial will be conducted in two stages—one will look at the efficacy of the vaccine targeting the original coronavirus strain D.614, first discovered in Wuhan, China, while the second will evaluate a second formulation targeting the beta variant B.1.351, which was first found in South Africa and has so far proven to be the most effective mutant variant at evading the immune response of vaccines. Both formulations will be compared against a placebo to determine which is more effective in preventing covid-19 disease.