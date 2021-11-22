Farmers' front Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday met at the Singhu border and decided on a series of upcoming programmes, including a march to Parliament on November 29. As per SKM's official statement, in a meeting that took place at the Singhu Border on Sunday, it was decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan, even after the Centre announced to withdraw the three farm laws.

1) "SKM also decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan. The next meeting will take place on November 27, to review developments if any," the statement said.

2) SKM further appealed to all citizens part of the movement to take part in Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday,

3) SKM will hold the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas on Chhotu Ram’s birth anniversary on November 24.

4) SKM will hold the "Dilli Border Morche pe Chalo" on November 26.

5) All state-level farmer-worker protests in states far away from Delhi--Sansad Chalo on November 29.

SKM will hold a meeting on November 27 to decide the future course of action regarding the ongoing protest against farm laws.

The umbrella body of over 40 protesting farmer unions, also congratulated the farmers and workers of India for a "historic victory".

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws for approval on November 24, the government sources said.

The Bills for withdrawal of the laws will then be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence from November 29.

