Sansad Chalo: Farmers to march to Parliament on 29 November. 5 things to know

In a meeting that took place at the Singhu Border on Sunday, it was decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan, as per SKM's official statement
Farmers' front Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday met at the Singhu border and decided on a series of upcoming programmes, including a march to Parliament on November 29. As per SKM's official statement, in a meeting that took place at the Singhu Border on Sunday, it was decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan, even after the Centre announced to withdraw the three farm laws.
1) "SKM also decided to continue with all the announced programmes as per plan. The next meeting will take place on November 27, to review developments if any," the statement said.