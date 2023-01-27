Sanskrit as India's official language? Ex-CJI Bobde cites 1949 media reports1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:16 PM IST
The former CJI cited media reports from 1949 to suggest that the proposal had previously been supported by BR Ambedkar.
Former Chief Justice Sharad Bobde on Friday batted for Sanskrit at the official language of India. While India does not have a national language, Hindi and English are considered to be the official languages of the country. States within India can specify their own official languages through legislation.
