After Hema Malini, Sara Ali Khan takes the Mumbai Metro to beat traffic. Watch video2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:31 AM IST
After Hema Malini, Sara Ali Khan chose to experience travelling in metro. The young actress boarded on a metro to reach her shooting spot in Mumbai on Wednesday
Traffic woes of metro cities like Mumbai and Bangalore are not unknown to anyone. Days after actress Hema Malini opted for the metro instead of her lavish car, Simba actress, Sara Ali Khan also chose the metro to reach her shooting destination in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×