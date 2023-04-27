Traffic woes of metro cities like Mumbai and Bangalore are not unknown to anyone. Days after actress Hema Malini opted for the metro instead of her lavish car, Simba actress, Sara Ali Khan also chose the metro to reach her shooting destination in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The actress also shared a video of herself enjoying the ride of the newly inaugurated metro line. Wearing a white kurta and spectacles, Sara waved at the camera while smiling ear to ear.

“Mumbai meri jaan... Didn`t think I would be in Mumbai metro before you guys," she wrote on her Instagram story. She also tagged Aditya Roy Kapoor and director Anurag Basu, with whom she will work on her upcoming movie ‘Metro In Dino’.





Do you laud her 'down to earth' move ⁉️#SaraAliKhan #Mamaraazzi pic.twitter.com/2nRi9Cc357 — Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi) April 26, 2023

Few days ago, actress turned politician, Hema Malini, resorted to Mumbai metro for travelling. She also mentioned that Mumbai Metro helped her to travel on time without facing any traffic woes.

Hema Malini also shared her picture on Twitter while recalling her experience. She called her metro journey to be wonderful and compared the fast and clean journey with the two-hour long and tiring journey by car.

"I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr," she tweeted.

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

In the metro with the public👇 pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

Sara will soon take up her next movie project titled, ‘Metro In Dino’, a film that draws connection with Anurag Basu directed ‘Life in a Metro’. Her movie, which is also directed by Anurag Basu, will revolve around the bittersweet experiences and incidents of human relationships.

The multi-starer movie will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

In his earlier interview, Anurag Basu told that Metro, In Dino is a “tale of the people and for the people". He shared that he was working on this movie for a long time and expressed his happiness for collaborating with Bhushan Kumar. He called Bhushan Kumar a “power house" and a “strong pillar" in his life.

He said that the storyline is fresh and relevant and expressed his excitment to work with the team of actors and artists. Songs of the movie will be composed by Pritam.