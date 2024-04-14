Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh's killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore
Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, an accused in the brutal killing of Indian death row prisoner Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Lahore on Sunday, news agency PTI reported,
