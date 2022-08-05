'Sarais' under religious or charitable trusts exempted from GST, says CBIC2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 07:24 AM IST
The GST is not applicable on room rent in religious precincts by a charitable or religious trust, the CBIC said.
'Sarais' run by religious or charitable trusts are exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) irrespective of rent, the Union Finance Ministry said on 4 August.