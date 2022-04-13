Sarbananda Sonowal visits Goalpara to assess developmental projects

Sarbananda Sonowal visits Goalpara to assess developmental projects1 min read . 13 Apr 2022
The minister also visited the Universal Health Centres and FRU hospitals at Dudhnoi and interacted with the healthcare workers and doctors
NEW DELHI : The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, visited Goalpara district on Wednesday to assess and review the progress of various developmental projects under aspirational district programme of Government of India.
The minister also visited the Universal Health Centres and FRU hospitals at Dudhnoi and interacted with the healthcare workers and doctors.
Addressing the occassion, the minister said that the aspirational districts programme is a visionary project of our Prime Minister. It was launched with an aim to improve the standard of living of citizens by bringing transformational changes in healthcare & nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion as well as skill development and infrastructure.
“ Today, I have reviewed the progress made in the healthcare space of the districts as per directions of the PM. We are committed to the holistic development of Goalpara district. Our double engine governments at Centre and State will ensure that our goal is achieved within set deadline."
While reviewing the projects, the minister called upon the officials of the district to work towards developing health, education, water resources, agriculture, nutrition especially for women & children, skill development of youth. In addition, the minister instructed the monitoring team to keep a sharp vigil on detailed implementation of welfare schemes.
The minister further stressed the importance of public awareness about the progress made in various projects under this programme.
Adding on, Sonowal, said, “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to double farmer’s income by end of 2022, we must work towards improving farm production of Goalpara because we have lot of potential in farming and animal husbandry in this district. We must strengthen and empower self help groups in this regard."
