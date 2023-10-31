Sardar Patel birth anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders pay tributes
Sardar Vallabhbhai Birth Anniversary: Political leaders pay tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Birth Anniversary: PM Modi on 31 October paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered his visionary statesmanship and extraordinary dedication with ‘which he shaped the destiny of India’.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries on Tuesday also offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at capital's Patel Chowk.
Paying his tribute to the Iron Man Sardar Patel, the home Minister in a post on X said that unity and prosperity of India was the sole aim of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Tributes to the great freedom fighter and India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. He united India into one country and created several institutions to serve the nation. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional contributions to our nation."