Sardar Vallabhbhai Birth Anniversary: PM Modi on 31 October paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, the Prime Minister remembered his visionary statesmanship and extraordinary dedication with 'which he shaped the destiny of India'.

He wrote, “On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service." The Prime Minister who is currently in Gujarat also also reached Statue of Unity and paid floral tributes to the Sardar Patel.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries on Tuesday also offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at capital's Patel Chowk.

Paying his tribute to the Iron Man Sardar Patel, the home Minister in a post on X said that unity and prosperity of India was the sole aim of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Tributes to the great freedom fighter and India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. He united India into one country and created several institutions to serve the nation. We remain eternally inspired by his exceptional contributions to our nation."

The Congress Party also paid their tributes to 'Iron Man' and Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Born in Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a lawyer and emerged as a leading Congress leader and associate of Mahatma Gandhi during the independence struggle. As the first home minister of the independent India, he is credited with uniting hundreds of princely states into the Union with his mix of persuasion and firmness. His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

