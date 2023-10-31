Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday: Why Oct 31 is celebrated as National Unity Day?
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—the first home minister of Independent India—is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. Vallabhbhai Jhaverbhai Patel also dubbed as ‘Sardar Patel’ was born on October 31, 1875, into a landowning family of the Leva Patidar caste.