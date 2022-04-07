Saregama announces multiple project deal with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas

Saregama announces multiple project deal with Malayalam star Tovino Thomas1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
- In the past, Yoodlee Films has also collaborated with two Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects.
Saregama’s Yoodlee Films has joined hands with South actor Tovino Thomas to produce original content. Along with Tovino Thomas Productions, Yodlee Films will produce films and web shows in Malayalam and Hindi.
In the past, Yoodlee Films has also collaborated with two Malayalam stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nivin Pauly for one-off projects.
An official statement said that the a Malayalam production house and a media giant with a global reach have come together on a multiple slate deal across languages probably for the first time.
Thomas, who garnered widespread acclaim for his superhero film "Minnal Murali", said he is looking forward to exploring stories that reach audiences across the world.
"This collaboration signifies a huge shift in the Indian content space where all industries are willing to collaborate and reach out to not just one regional demographic but the global audience. I cannot wait to begin this new journey with Saregama India and explore our shared love for timeless stories," the 33-year-old-actor said in a statement.
Multibagger stock Saregama has fixed 27 April, 2022 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders, with regard to stock split.
In February, Saregama had approved stock split in the ratio of 1:10.
A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company.
A company engages in stock-split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.
