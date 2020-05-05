SARFAESI Act applicable to cooperative banks: SC

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Act 2002 (SARFAESI) is applicable on the Cooperative Banks.

The judgement passed by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra held that cooperative bank comes under the definition of the “banks" as defined under Section 2(1)(c) of the SARFAESI Act and even the recovery procedures as mentioned under the SARFESI Act is applicable to the Cooperative Banks.

The bench also comprising Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose held that Parliament had the legislative power through which it had brought cooperative banks under the ambit of SARFESI Act. The bench also effectively upheld the notification issued on 28 January, 2003 under the Banking Regulation Act 1949 through which the cooperative banks were brought within the class of “banks" entitled to seek recourse as per the provisions of the SARAFESI Act.

In the 159 page unanimously held judgment the five judges also held that the cooperative banks are bound by the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act 1949 and all the other legislations applicable to such other banks and the RBI Act. In view of which the cooperative banks cannot perform any activity which is not in compliance of these acts.

"Recognising Coop Banks as having SARFAESI rights should enable coops getting better control over handling defaults and on the negotiation table with defaulters. It was an unnecessary handicap on an important part of the credit system," said Bikash Jhawar, Partner, L&L Partners to Mint.

As per PTI reports there are 1,540 co-operative banks with a depositor base of 86 million having total savings of about ₹5 lakh crore. Co-operative banks are registered under the state legislations and multi--state level co-operative societies registered under the Multi State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002.

The bench speaking through Justice Arun Mishra also held that cooperative banks involved in banking activities are covered u/s 5(c) & 56(a) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 which is a legislation relatable to Entry 45 of List I of the Constitution.

Cooperative banks therefore can't carry on any activity w/o compliance of provisions of the said Act and any other legislation applicable to such banks and the RBI Act.

Ajay Shaw, Partner - DSK Legal, told Mint, “The ruling by the Hon’ble Supreme Court is a step in the right direction as it would enable co-operative banks to pursue the legal remedy of SARFESI to address a default situation thus giving them the much-needed teeth in relation to security enforcement.

Further, the Supreme Court holding that the banking activities of cooperative banks are covered under sections 5 (c) and 56(a) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, is an important facet which will lend credence to the functioning of such banks on account of the requirement to comply with the prescribed checks and balances under the said enactment and any other legislation applicable to such banks."

