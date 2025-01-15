Veteran Kannada actor Sarigama Viji dies at 76

Sarigama Viji death news: Former Karnataka minister K Gopalaiah condoled Sarigama Viji's demise. He posted on X, “It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the passing of Sarigama Viji, a veteran artiste of Kannada cinema and a renowned comedian.”

Veteran Kannada film and television actor Sarigama Viji died on Wednesday, January 15, due to multiple organ failure. He was 76. Viji is survived by two children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, Sarigama Viji had been battling age-related illnesses. He succumbed to multiple organ failure after several days of treatment at a private hospital near Yeshwanthpur, Times Now reported.

He breathed his last at 9:45 am on Wednesday, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former Karnataka minister K Gopalaiah condoled Viji's demise. He posted on X, “It is with great sadness that we hear the news of the passing of Sarigama Viji, a veteran artiste of Kannada cinema and a renowned comedian."

He added, “Sarigama Viji's death, who entertained the hearts of Kannadigas by acting in hundreds of films, is an irreparable loss to the Kannada cinema industry. I pray that God may grant eternal peace to his soul."

Sarigama Viji's last rites The last rites for Sarigama Viji will be held at the crematorium near TR Mill in Chamarajpet between 10 am and 12 pm on Thursday (January 16, 2025). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Times of India, Viji’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Mahalakshmipuram, where people can pay their final respects to the beloved actor.

Who was Sarigama Viji? Sarigama Viji was a theatre artist. He made his debut as an actor in Beluvalada Madilall. He had worked in in 269 films by 2018. Viji portrayed a wide range of roles including comedic, supporting and antagonist characters.

Sarigama Viji also had a prolific career in theatre and television. He gained fame for his performance in the iconic play Samsaradalli Sarigama, which earned him the nickname ‘Sarigama Viji.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}