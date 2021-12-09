Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ₹9,802 crore Saryu Canal National project in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district on Saturday.

The project, which is the biggest in Uttar Pradesh, will benefit 25-30 lakh farmers in nine eastern UP districts – Bahraich, Gonda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj, Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh said.

Under this project, five rivers have been connected which includes Ghagra, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohin.Many sub canals with a length of 6,600kms have been linked to the 318 km long main canal.

It will facilitate irrigation of 14.04 lakh hectares of land and at the same time, reduce the risk of floods in several flood-prone areas of the region due to water coming from Nepal.

The state government started this project on a small scale in 1978 for irrigation in two districts at a cost of ₹78.68 crore. Four years later in 1982, it was expanded to nine districts. Its name was changed to Saryu Canal National Project and the cost was increased to a whopping ₹9,802 crore by 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.