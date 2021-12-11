Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the inauguration of the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, UP, today, said the project was approved five decades back in 1972 but never saw the light of the day.

He said despite being inaugurated in 1972, the year when he was born, the project remained unfinished. "I grew up but it never got completed," Yogi Adityanath said in Balrampur.

Speaking on the recent projects launched in the state, the UP CM said the state government had launched projects worth ₹10,000 crore on December 7.

Apart from these projects, he said the state government also inaugurated nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar and one international airport in Kushinagar.

The UP CM said most of these projects have been completed, which is bound to enhance the farmers' income. "17 out of the 18 UP projects have been completed, with which 9 districts of the state, covering almost 15 lakh hectare land, has now found a great way for irrigation, so as to double the income of farmers," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

We launched projects of ₹10,000cr on Dec 7 &had inaugurated 9 medical colleges in Siddharthnagar & 1 international airport in Kushinagar. Saryu Nahar National Project was approved in 1972, the year I was born. I grew up but it never got completed:CM Yogi Adityanath in Balrampur pic.twitter.com/uzZGOIlyfH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 11, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur. He said that “we will make India even more powerful, even more prosperous."

The official statement released from the PMO stated the work on the project started back in 1978 but due to lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring, it got delayed and was not completed even after over four decades. Consequently, in 2016, the project was brought under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with the target to complete it in a time-bound manner.

The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than ₹9,800 crore, out of which more than ₹4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years. The project also involves the interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

The PMO statement said the project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages. It will benefit nine districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh namely - Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur and Maharajganj.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.