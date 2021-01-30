OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sasikala asymptomatic, to be discharged tomorrow with home quarantine advice
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (PTI)
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (PTI)

Sasikala asymptomatic, to be discharged tomorrow with home quarantine advice

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 06:16 PM IST Staff Writer

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later to BMCRI, where she tested positive for Covid-19

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, will be discharged from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMRCI) on Sunday, the hospital has said.

"The team of doctors attending Sasikala have taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with the advice of home quarantine," BMRCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha was admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later to BMCRI, where she tested positive for Covid-19 in an RT-PCR test on 21 January.

"Sasikala Natarajan is asymptomatic. She's conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable and her blood sugars under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored," the hospital's health bulletin said earlier today.

Sasikala was officially released from judicial custody on 27 January after she completed her four-year prison sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

The 63-year-old leader has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

With inputs from agencies.

