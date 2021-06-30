An FIR has been registered against VK Sasikala in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district based on a complaint filed by AIADMK leader and former state minister CV Shanmugam.

The minister stated that Sasikala and her followers issued death threats to him over social media and phone calls.

Sasikala has been booked under four sections 506(1), 507, 109 under the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“He (Shanmugam) filed a complaint a week ago that he received around 500 calls threatening him with death," DCP V Ganesan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“We are tracking all the call details and we will issue a summons soon," he added.

This comes a day after 11 resolutions were passed by some 80 of the AIADMK cadre in favour of the expelled leader Sasikala. The group stated that Sasikala should head the party and "strengthen it".

Resolutions were also passed condemning former ministers D Jayakumar, Natham Viswanathan, C V Shanmugam and K P Munusamy for their remarks against Sasikala.

Sasikala's return

The ousted AIADMK leader has recently dropped another hint of returning to active politics and has also talked about return to the party, saying the "cadres are unhappy" and "worry for party present position".

In an audio clip of her purported conversation with a party worker doing round on social media, Sasikala said she had distanced herself from the party because the present leadership had claimed it would win Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

"I am fine and surely I will come to the party. The AIADMK cadre is unhappy and worried about the party's present position. What.... may come, my entry is definite. They said they will win, and that's why I had set apart myself. But they didn't win," she said.

She also reacted to the expulsion of sixteen party functionaries who interacted with her. "My heart is pained to see the removal of cadres who were brought in the party by AIADMK chief MGR (M G Ramachandran) and Jayalalithaa. The cadres are the party, and I will be with you all. Don't worry."

The AIADMK Legislature Party had passed a resolution on 14 June calling for actions against those who spoke to Sasikala,

Sasikala has been staying in Chennai's T Nagar area after returning to the city in February following the completion of her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier in May, in another viral audio clip of a phone conversation with party cadres, the close-aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was heard confirming the plans of her return in politics.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.