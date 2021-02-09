Sasikala reaches Chennai after 23-hr long road trip from Bengaluru, pays homage to Ramachandran statue2 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 03:25 PM IST
- The expelled AIADMK leader was accompanied by her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran
VK Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Tuesday arrived in Chennai, 23 hours after her departure from Bengaluru, where she had served a four-year jail term in a corruption case and also underwent treatment for coronavirus.
The 65-year-old former confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa arrived at T Nagar around 7 am on Tuesday. She had left the Karnataka capital by car on Monday morning and was accorded a grand reception by her supporters all along the way, till she reached the city this morning.
Eating out biggest casualty of covid in urban India, online shopping up: Report2 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Indian Railways registers highest ever monthly figures in freight loading1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
No indication of Covid in Wuhan before Dec 2019, lab leak virus theory 'extremely unlikely': WHO - key updates2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
93 NTPC workers are missing, 39 still stuck in the tunnel: Union Power Minister RK Singh1 min read . 03:47 PM IST
Before reaching home, she visited the residence of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at Ramapuram here and paid floral tributes to his portrait and garlanded a statue of the popular leader installed there.
She was accompanied by her nephew and Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran.
Ever since Sasikala reached Chennai, she has received an enthusiastic welcome from her cadres. At over 50 places, grand receptions –– which included drones cameras to carry banners featuring Sasikala’s face, with slogans inviting her to take over the party –– were organised by the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) cadres.
Hundreds of her supporters gathered at every point where she received the reception. With the AIADMK party cloth wrapped around her neck, Sasikala visited a couple of temples, including the Muthumariyamman temple in Hosur.
Earlier, she underwent her sentence in the ₹66.65 crore disproportionate assets case at the Parapana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru since February, 2017 and was set free on January 27.
However, she remained at the Government Victoria hospital, where she had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19 while under judicial custody.
She was discharged from the hospital on January 31 after which she stayed at a resort, about 35 km from Bengaluru. On Monday morning, she left the resort, accompanied by Dhinakaran.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.