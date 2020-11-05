SAT dismisses RIL's appeal against Sebi disgorgement order

In 2007, RIL sold a 4.1% stake in RPL, but to prevent a slump in the RPL stock, the shares were sold first in the futures market and later in the spot market, covering the share sales in the futures market. RIL and the other entities were allegedly involved in the short sale of RPL shares ahead of the amalgamation. A short sale involves selling borrowed shares with plans to buy them back later at a lower price.