SAT modifies its order in Goenka case3 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:56 PM IST
SAT, in its 10 July order, had dismissed a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Essel Group, challenging Sebi’s 12 June order, barring them from holding key positions on the board of any listed company.
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday modified its previous order that directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to appoint another whole-time member (WTM) to pass a final order in the Punit Goenka matter.
