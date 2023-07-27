Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday modified its previous order that directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to appoint another whole-time member (WTM) to pass a final order in the Punit Goenka matter.

A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala, said, “Considering the (Delegation of Powers, 2019) issued by Sebi we modify the directions of 10 July. We direct Sebi to appoint another WTM, and if no WTM is available, then any authorised officer higher in grade, rank, or position to the WTM could hear and decide the matter."

SAT, in its 10 July order, had dismissed a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, chairman of the Essel Group, challenging Sebi’s 12 June order, barring them from holding key positions on the board of any listed company.

Additionally, to remove any kind of bias, it had instructed Sebi to appoint another whole-time member (WTM) to conduct a hearing for both Goenka and Chandra before passing a final order on the matter.

However, earlier this week, Sebi filed an application seeking modification of the tribunal’s order pleading for the bench’s direction to appoint Sebi’s current whole-time member Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan or any such authorised person to consider the objections made by Goenka and to thereafter pass a final order in the matter.

Appearing for Sebi, senior counsel Darius Khambata informed the tribunal that there were only three WTMs in Sebi at the current stage. Out of which Ashwani Bhatia had passed the order and Anant Barua was retiring on 31 July. Adding that the only WTM left was Ananth Narayan but he was a part of the settlement panel pertaining to the matter. Therefore, Sebi said there was a need to appoint an authorised person to investigate the matter.

Opposing Sebi’s appeal for modification of the order, Janak Dwarkadas, senior counsel appearing for Punit Goenka, argued, “Sebi cannot come to this tribunal on the 24 July when time is running against us...saying for two weeks we did not realise that the outgoing WTM Anant Barua’s term is coming to an end on 31 July. The regulator very well knew that Barua’s term was scheduled to end on 31 July, even when they passed the 12 June order or the 10 July order was passed, why did Sebi wait till 24 July to make such an application before this tribunal?"

Dwarkadas added that despite being aware of the disqualification of Naryan, their attempt in the application to get some sort of a certificate of independence for WTM Ananth Narayan to hear the matter in our respectful submission is not at all warranted. “We could have got a hearing earlier; however, the delay has now come in because of Sebi’s modification application. The Sebi Chairperson could have heard us... nothing prevented her from hearing the matter. This application is causing a delay while the order is operating against us", he said.

While on the other hand, senior counsel, Somasekhar Sundaresan, representing Chandra argued that once the WTM passes an order, a junior officer has a very limited scope of passing any directions opposing it. “The balance of power should not be disrupted in this case. We are clear that the order should be modified upwards. Citing convenience and difficulty, if it is modified to make the lower rank officer, we all know what the outcome will be."

He added in the past, there have been precedents wherein the sub-committee of SEBI or the chairperson has heard matters. This is not a case of difficulty requiring judicial intervention.

In an interim order on 12 June, Sebi had barred the father-son duo from holding any key managerial positions in any listed entities for alleged siphoning off funds. Sebi also stated that Chandra and Goenka had allegedly abused their positions for personal financial gain. After not getting relief from SAT, the ZEE board has formed an interim committee of senior executives to run the operations of the company.