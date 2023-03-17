SAT reserves order on Arshad Warsi’s appeal against SEBI ban1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India had imposed a ban against Warsi and several others in a case related to uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels recommending investors to buy the company's shares.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has reserved its order following an appeal filed by actor Arshad Warsi and several others on May 17. The matter pertains to a ban imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India over the upload of several YouTube videos recommending investors to buy shares of Sadhna Broadcast.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×