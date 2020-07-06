Home >News >India >SAT rules Sebi can enhance penalties imposed on ICRA in IL&FS case
SAT has ruled that Sebi has powers to relook at its penalty orders
SAT has ruled that Sebi has powers to relook at its penalty orders

SAT rules Sebi can enhance penalties imposed on ICRA in IL&FS case

2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 04:30 PM IST Jayshree P. Upadhyay

  • The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by ICRA Ltd against a second show-cause notice issued by Sebi on 28 January seeking to raise penalties imposed on it in the IL&FS case
  • SAT gave Sebi four weeks to reply to the petition filed by ICRA, and the matter has been posted for 20 August for either admission or disposal

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has ruled that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has powers to enhance penalties on credit rating agency Icra in connection with the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) case.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by ICRA Ltd seeking a stay on proceedings in the matter after a second show-cause notice was issued by Sebi on 28 January increasing the monetary penalty against the rating agency.

Sebi had issued fresh notices after the board of the regulator felt that Rs2.5 million of penalty imposed on 26 December on three rating agencies—Icra, Care Ratings Ltd, and India Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd—was too small for the magnitude of negligence in rating instruments issued by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS).

According to Sebi's 26 December orders, the CRAs are guilty of excessively relying on assertions of the IL&FS management, not applying independent professional assessment, getting comfort from the parent company and not noticing disparities in public disclosures made by IL&FS.

Sebi issued the fresh notices under Section 15-I (3) of Sebi Act. Under Section 15(I), the Sebi board can call for and examine records of proceedings if it considers the orders passed by the adjudicating officer erroneous and not in the interests of securities markets. After examining the matter, the Sebi board can enhance the quantum of penalty imposed.

SAT, in its order last week, ruled that Sebi has powers to relook at its penalty orders.

"We are prima facie of the opinion that Sebi has the power to initiate proceedings under Section 15-I(3) of the Sebi Act," said SAT.

SAT gave Sebi 4 weeks to reply to the petition filed by Icra, and the matter has been posted for 20 August for either admission or disposal.

In the interim, the quasi-judicial proceedings following the second show-cause notice issued on 28 January will continue.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Atal Pension Yojana: A subscriber can make contributions on monthly or quarterly or half yearly basis through auto debit facility from savings bank account

Atal Pension Yojana: Auto-debit facility restarts, penalty rules eased

1 min read . 02 Jul 2020
The international traffic may improve sequentially, with the March quarter of the fiscal likely to witness a de-growth of 30-40% y-o-y, (Photo: Bloomberg)

Domestic air traffic to decline by 41-46% in FY21 due to COVID impact: Icra

3 min read . 03 Jul 2020
The new guidelines ensure that only two week pricing is employed for preferential issue by stressed companies (Photo: Reuters)

New Sebi norms to give more fund-raising flexibility to stressed firms

5 min read . 05 Jul 2020
A securityman stands guard outside one of the venues of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit, in Goa. Photo: Reuters

China not in favour of proposed Brics credit rating agency

2 min read . 14 Oct 2016
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout