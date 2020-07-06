SAT rules Sebi can enhance penalties imposed on ICRA in IL&FS case

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has ruled that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has powers to enhance penalties on credit rating agency Icra in connection with the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) case.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by ICRA Ltd seeking a stay on proceedings in the matter after a second show-cause notice was issued by Sebi on 28 January increasing the monetary penalty against the rating agency.

Sebi had issued fresh notices after the board of the regulator felt that Rs2.5 million of penalty imposed on 26 December on three rating agencies—Icra, Care Ratings Ltd, and India Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd—was too small for the magnitude of negligence in rating instruments issued by Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS).

According to Sebi's 26 December orders, the CRAs are guilty of excessively relying on assertions of the IL&FS management, not applying independent professional assessment, getting comfort from the parent company and not noticing disparities in public disclosures made by IL&FS.

Sebi issued the fresh notices under Section 15-I (3) of Sebi Act. Under Section 15(I), the Sebi board can call for and examine records of proceedings if it considers the orders passed by the adjudicating officer erroneous and not in the interests of securities markets. After examining the matter, the Sebi board can enhance the quantum of penalty imposed.

SAT, in its order last week, ruled that Sebi has powers to relook at its penalty orders.

"We are prima facie of the opinion that Sebi has the power to initiate proceedings under Section 15-I(3) of the Sebi Act," said SAT.

SAT gave Sebi 4 weeks to reply to the petition filed by Icra, and the matter has been posted for 20 August for either admission or disposal.

In the interim, the quasi-judicial proceedings following the second show-cause notice issued on 28 January will continue.

