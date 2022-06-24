SAT stays Sebi order against NSE, BSE in Karvy case1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 11:45 PM IST
- In its order the Sebi had imposed a penalty of ₹3 crore on BSE and ₹2 crore on NSE for failing to detect misconduct by Karvy.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday stayed the market regulator’s 12 April order against the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd in a case of alleged lax approach in the Karvy Stock Broking (Karvy) fraud. The stay is for more than six weeks.