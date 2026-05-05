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Satadru Dutta breaks silence on Messi Kolkata tour mismanagement; ‘You put me in jail for 38 days, now its my turn’

Sports Promoter Satadru Dutta, who organised Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour of India 2025, has finally broken his silence on the kolkata event chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium that day. Dutta was jailed for more than a month over the mismanagement caused that day in the City of Joy.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 May 2026, 05:31 PM IST
Sports promoter Satadru Dutta (in yellow glasses), along with Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 13, 2025. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul were also seen in the picture.
Sports promoter Satadru Dutta (in yellow glasses), along with Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 13, 2025. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul were also seen in the picture.
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Satadru Dutta, who was the man behind Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour to India, has finally broken silence on Monday, over the mismanagement that occurred at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025. Known as a sports promoter and an avid football fan, Dutta has been associated with bringing the likes of Ronaldinho, Cafu, Diego Maradona, and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to India over the years.

Certainly for the fans in Kolkata, it was the moment they dreamt about. Promoted as the long-awaited chance to see Messi live, The GOAT Tour of India 2025 became a centre of excitement for thousands of fans, who bought highly-priced tickets (starting from approximately 4000) just to catch a glimpse of their star whom they have watched while growing up on TV.

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Also Read | ‘What is happening?’ - Messi unhappy with poor management in Kolkata

Along with Messi, his former Barcelona teammate Luiz Suarez and former Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul also accompanied him. Both Suarez and De Paul play with Messi at Inter Miami currently in the Major League Soccer (MLS). But things turned into total chaos in just 25 minutes.

A screenshot of Satadru Dutta's Facebook story.

Upon entering the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Messi was left “unhappy” by the mismanagement - reported by Livemint first - and questioned then Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas' role. In fact, Biswas was seen accompanying Messi, and was also accused of using his influence to facilitate unregistered entries into the stadium.

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Messi's sudden exit angered the fans, thus resulting in a complete chaos. The angry fans turned violent as they damaged the stadium property. Messi, Suarez and De Paul left the stadium inside 25 minutes, which was originally an hour-long event. Dutta was detained from the Kolkata airport a few hours later as he was leaving for Hyderabad - Messi's second destination that day.

Also Read | Who is Satadru Dutta? Organiser of Messi event as chaos erupts in Kolkata

Satadru Dutta opens up after Aroop Biswas' defeat

Dutta was finally granted interim bail by a Bidhannagar court and released on a personal bond of 10,000. on January 19, after spending more than a month in custody. Without naming anyone, the 45-year-old Dutta shared a series of Facebook stories, with the fingers pointed at Biswas - a All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate, who lost his Tollygunge seat.

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With AITC no longer in power in West Bengal, Dutta finally opened up on the incident and vowed to fight against the damage caused that day. “Vote here ghechis bole tor Shasti holo. eta bhabis na .. ebar court niye jabo .. dorkar hole Supreme Court porjonto jabo. Damage ar defamation case ami korboi. Sesh ami dheke charbo (Just because you have lost in the elections, don't think that you have been punished. I will lodge a defamation case abd if need will go to Supreme Court. I will fight till the end),” Dutta said.

Screenshots of Satadru Dutta's Facebook stories.

“Bar bar Barun korechilam ekahne chobhi tolaben na .. kintu dadagiri kore tulechilo.. ebar dhek kemun lage.. sob hisab dite hobe (Repeatedly, I told him not to click pictures here. But, he using his power went on to click photos. He will have to pay for this),” added Dutta further in another story.

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Also Read | Messi’s Kolkata visit: Satadru Dutta denied bail, sent to police custody

“Pase uni moja nichen nije der lok dhukea.. amar arthonad keu sone ni .. police chup kore chilo (He {referring to Biswas} is having a laugh while his own people infiltrate. No one heard my cry of anguish. Police also stood still)," Dutta further wrote.

Now it's my turn: Satadra Dutta on Lionel Messi Kolkata event chaos

Dutta vowed to expose everything that happened in the lead up to December 13 event and on the day itself in a press conference soon. Without naming Biswas, Dutta roared that this is just the begining.

“FRESS CONFERENCE IS COMING SOON. EVERYTHING WILL BE EXPOSED. YOU SABOTAGED MY EVENT. YOU VICTIMISED ME. YOU MADE MY THREE YEARS OF EFFORT AND PERSEVERANCE TO VAIN. YOU MADE ALL THE FANS DISAPPOINTED. YOU PUT ME IN JAIL FOR 38 DAYS. NOW ITS MY TURN,” said Dutta.

Screenshots of Satadru Dutta's Facebook stories.

“THEY THOUGHT SILENCE COULD BURY THE TRUTH…FORCED MY TEAM TO ISSUE GROUND ACCESS CARDS. WHEN THEY REFUSED, GROUND ACCESS CARD ACCESS DENIED. YOU LOCKED THEM IN ROOM ARREST. INTIMIDATION. CONTROL. YOUR STOOGES DIDN'T JUST INTERFERE…THEY BLACKMAILED MY EVENT. THEY SABOTAGED EVERYTHING,” Dutta further wrote.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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