Satadru Dutta breaks silence on Messi Kolkata tour mismanagement; ‘You put me in jail for 38 days, now its my turn’

Satadru Dutta, who was the man behind Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour to India, has finally broken silence on Monday, over the mismanagement that occurred at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025. Known as a sports promoter and an avid football fan, Dutta has been associated with bringing the likes of Ronaldinho, Cafu, Diego Maradona, and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to India over the years.

Certainly for the fans in Kolkata, it was the moment they dreamt about. Promoted as the long-awaited chance to see Messi live, The GOAT Tour of India 2025 became a centre of excitement for thousands of fans, who bought highly-priced tickets (starting from approximately ₹4000) just to catch a glimpse of their star whom they have watched while growing up on TV.

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Along with Messi, his former Barcelona teammate Luiz Suarez and former Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul also accompanied him. Both Suarez and De Paul play with Messi at Inter Miami currently in the Major League Soccer (MLS). But things turned into total chaos in just 25 minutes.

A screenshot of Satadru Dutta's Facebook story.

Upon entering the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Messi was left “unhappy” by the mismanagement - reported by Livemint first - and questioned then Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas' role. In fact, Biswas was seen accompanying Messi, and was also accused of using his influence to facilitate unregistered entries into the stadium.

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Messi's sudden exit angered the fans, thus resulting in a complete chaos. The angry fans turned violent as they damaged the stadium property. Messi, Suarez and De Paul left the stadium inside 25 minutes, which was originally an hour-long event. Dutta was detained from the Kolkata airport a few hours later as he was leaving for Hyderabad - Messi's second destination that day.

Also Read | Who is Satadru Dutta? Organiser of Messi event as chaos erupts in Kolkata

Satadru Dutta opens up after Aroop Biswas' defeat Dutta was finally granted interim bail by a Bidhannagar court and released on a personal bond of ₹10,000. on January 19, after spending more than a month in custody. Without naming anyone, the 45-year-old Dutta shared a series of Facebook stories, with the fingers pointed at Biswas - a All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate, who lost his Tollygunge seat.

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With AITC no longer in power in West Bengal, Dutta finally opened up on the incident and vowed to fight against the damage caused that day. “Vote here ghechis bole tor Shasti holo. eta bhabis na .. ebar court niye jabo .. dorkar hole Supreme Court porjonto jabo. Damage ar defamation case ami korboi. Sesh ami dheke charbo (Just because you have lost in the elections, don't think that you have been punished. I will lodge a defamation case abd if need will go to Supreme Court. I will fight till the end),” Dutta said.

Screenshots of Satadru Dutta's Facebook stories.

“Bar bar Barun korechilam ekahne chobhi tolaben na .. kintu dadagiri kore tulechilo.. ebar dhek kemun lage.. sob hisab dite hobe (Repeatedly, I told him not to click pictures here. But, he using his power went on to click photos. He will have to pay for this),” added Dutta further in another story.

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“Pase uni moja nichen nije der lok dhukea.. amar arthonad keu sone ni .. police chup kore chilo (He {referring to Biswas} is having a laugh while his own people infiltrate. No one heard my cry of anguish. Police also stood still)," Dutta further wrote.

Now it's my turn: Satadra Dutta on Lionel Messi Kolkata event chaos Dutta vowed to expose everything that happened in the lead up to December 13 event and on the day itself in a press conference soon. Without naming Biswas, Dutta roared that this is just the begining.

“FRESS CONFERENCE IS COMING SOON. EVERYTHING WILL BE EXPOSED. YOU SABOTAGED MY EVENT. YOU VICTIMISED ME. YOU MADE MY THREE YEARS OF EFFORT AND PERSEVERANCE TO VAIN. YOU MADE ALL THE FANS DISAPPOINTED. YOU PUT ME IN JAIL FOR 38 DAYS. NOW ITS MY TURN,” said Dutta.

Screenshots of Satadru Dutta's Facebook stories.

“THEY THOUGHT SILENCE COULD BURY THE TRUTH…FORCED MY TEAM TO ISSUE GROUND ACCESS CARDS. WHEN THEY REFUSED, GROUND ACCESS CARD ACCESS DENIED. YOU LOCKED THEM IN ROOM ARREST. INTIMIDATION. CONTROL. YOUR STOOGES DIDN'T JUST INTERFERE…THEY BLACKMAILED MY EVENT. THEY SABOTAGED EVERYTHING,” Dutta further wrote.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in