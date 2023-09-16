Satara communal violence claimed one life, injured ten others over a social media post. All you need to know2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Communal violence in Satara, Maharashtra, triggered by an objectionable social media post, resulted in one death and multiple injuries.
In Maharashtra's Satara, a purported controversial social media post about a mythological character saw a large mob pelting stone at a mosque, burning motorbikes at the religious shrine's parking lot, killing a man who had entered the mosque to pray and leave ten others injured.