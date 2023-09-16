In Maharashtra 's Satara, a purported controversial social media post about a mythological character saw a large mob pelting stone at a mosque, burning motorbikes at the religious shrine's parking lot, killing a man who had entered the mosque to pray and leave ten others injured.

Even though the violence has died down, it left deeper scars and forced a family to search for newer ways to survive as their sole bread winner was killed by an angry mob, when he went to offer Friday prayers at the mosque in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday.

Notably, Maharashtra witnessed two severely aggressive episodes in a psan of few week. The first one was the Maratha Quota violence and the second one is the Satara communal violence.

What triggered Satara communal violence?

On Sunday members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district following an "objectionable" post on social media.

According to the Maharashtra police, the violence was allegedly triggered by an `objectionable' post about a historical figure and mythological character

In connection with the objectionable post, a case was registered under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the youth who allegedly uploaded it was arrested, the IG informed.

Satara communal violence

The incident, which took place at Maharashtra's Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil on Sunday night, led to tension between the two communities, prompting the police administration to suspend Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure.

Some houses were damaged after being set on fire, a senior district administration official said.

"Some objectionable posts were exhibited on a social media platform and police were questioning a youth over it at an outpost in the village on Sunday. At that time, some persons from another community created ruckus outside the police post," Kolhapur Range Inspector General Sunil Phulari said.

"They torched some vehicles, damaged property in some bylanes. Ten persons were injured and one died during treatment," he said.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, a police official said.

Who is Nurul Hasan Liyaqat Shikalgar?

Nurul Hasan Liyaqat Shikalgar (32), who died during communal violence at Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district was the only child of his parents. His wife is seven months pregnant.

"Nurul was a civil engineer and used to take up civil work contracts. On September 10, he had gone to offer namaz in the mosque in the evening. There were only 10 to 15 people there. Around 8:30 pm, a large crowd turned up and started pelting stones. Those who were inside closed the door, but the mob broke open the door and set the motorbikes parked outside the mosque on fire," Shikalgar's relative told news agency PTI.

Some people in the mob attacked Shikalgar and others with rods and tiles, he claimed. "While Nurul died, the other injured were rushed to a hospital in Karad," he said. Shikalgar was the only breadwinner of the family, the relative added. Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh said investigation into the violence and the objectionable post was going on.