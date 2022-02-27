Satellite internet services will target businesses over consumers: Nelco chief

Low earth orbit (LEO) satellites are newer and have different characteristics – mainly in latency. These can offer services equivalent to fibre broadband, with 40ms latency. Latency is the time taken for data to travel from the source to the end-point. With GEO satellites, the latency can be around 500ms. LEO satellites also bring larger capacity thanks to multiple satellites, hence, are only likely to be used in markets that require fibre-standard connectivity, but laying physical lines there is difficult.