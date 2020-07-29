Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railways

New Delhi: Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on Tuesday said satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Satellite tracking of trains has improved efficiency in train operations: Around 6,500 locos (electric and diesel) are already equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), about 6,000 locos to be equipped by December 2021," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

Satellite Tracking of Trains have improved efficiency in train operations: Around 6500 locos(electric & diesel) are already equipped with GPS, about 6000 locos to be equipped by Dec 2021. pic.twitter.com/kH2qlPtQIj — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had said that Railways is making strides towards enhanced freight transportation.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to make Railways 'Growth Engine of Indian Economy', Indian Railways becomes synonymous to prompt, efficient and economical freight transportation in India," the Railways Minister tweeted.

Railways makes strides towards enhanced freight transportation



In pursuance of PM @NarendraModi ji's initiatives to make Railways ‘Growth Engine of Indian Economy’, Indian Railways becomes synonymous to prompt, efficient & economical freight transportation in India. #GatimanRail pic.twitter.com/mNcoLgzZvY — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 28, 2020





The Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), the information technology arm of the Ministry of Railways had collaborated with ISRO to implement Real-time Train Information System (RTIS) project in trains. Indian Railways has installed a GPS aided geo-augmented navigation system (GAGAN) based devices on locomotives to acquire train movement data. With the help of the new navigating system, Railways will be able track the real-time data of trains like arrival and departure and run-through timings at the stations in a particular route. As the tracking devices have been installed in the locomotives, the trains hauled by such locomotives can be easily monitored and tracked by the RTIS system.

This technology will especially come handy at the time of major rail accidents. The satellite will help to point out the exact location of the trains and topography. This new device will also help railways to secure unmanned level crossings with remote sensing facility.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated