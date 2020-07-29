Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railways

The Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), the information technology arm of the Ministry of Railways had collaborated with ISRO to implement Real-time Train Information System (RTIS) project in trains. Indian Railways has installed a GPS aided geo-augmented navigation system (GAGAN) based devices on locomotives to acquire train movement data. With the help of the new navigating system, Railways will be able track the real-time data of trains like arrival and departure and run-through timings at the stations in a particular route. As the tracking devices have been installed in the locomotives, the trains hauled by such locomotives can be easily monitored and tracked by the RTIS system.