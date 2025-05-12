India fast-tracks $3-billion spy satellite scheme following Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: India is looking to give its satellite-based surveillance capabilities a rapid makeover, as the country navigates a tenuous ceasefire with neighbour Pakistan after the worst hostilities seen since a war between them in 1971.

The Centre has tasked three private firms–Ananth Technologies, Centum Electronics, and Alpha Design Technologies–to compress their satellite development timeline from four years to 12-18 months, according to three people aware of the matter. The satellites are now targeted to be ready by end-2026 or earlier instead of end-2028, the three people said, requesting anonymity due to the matter’s sensitivity.

One of the satellites–under advanced stages of development by Ananth Technologies–may even be ready this year itself, one of the people cited above said. It would be launched either aboard Isro’s heavy rocket, Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3), or Elon Musk-backed SpaceX—depending on their respective mission schedules this year.

The soft orders to expedite the latest generation of surveillance satellites were issued from the ministry of defence (MoD) just before India commenced Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The accelerated effort is part of the $3-billion Space-based Surveillance-3 (SBS-3) scheme, which was approved by the cabinet committee on security (CCS) last October with a net budgetary outlay of $3 billion subject to revisions.

In this scheme, a total of 52 surveillance satellites are being built. While the three private companies are building 31 of these, the remaining will be built and deployed gradually by India’s central space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

“It is a necessary move in light of such sensitive geopolitical interactions," one of the people cited above said, adding that the SBS-3 constellation will work as a crucial piece of infrastructure for India’s national security, and is a prime example of the kind of large contracts that the Centre can offer private space firms.

Emailed queries sent to the three companies, as well as the defence ministry—the nodal ministry that will access the satellites for national defence and security usage—did not receive responses till press time.

Spy satellite builders

The three private-sector companies—Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies, and Bengaluru-based Centum Electronics and Alpha Design Technologies—are long-standing partners, suppliers and vendors of Isro, and have played key roles in previous surveillance satellites, as well as landmark Indian space missions such as the successful Chandrayaan-3.

Ananth Technologies, led by former Isro veteran Subba Rao Pavuluri, was a key supplier of components to the Chandrayaan-3 mission. So, too, was Centum—led by its chairman, Apparao Mallavarapu.

Ananth Technologies earned ₹270 crore in revenue in FY24. In the same fiscal year, Centum, which is publicly listed on the National Stock Exchange, reported ₹632 crore in revenue. In FY25 (nine months to December 2024), it reported revenue of ₹479 crore.

The third company, Alpha Design, was wholly acquired by Adani Defence and Aerospace, which is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, in April 2019. Alpha Design has been one of Isro’s key partners in building and deploying the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), which seeks to replace the global positioning system (GPS) in India with NavIC, an indigenous navigation standard. The company reported ₹536 crore in operating revenue in FY24, as per data from credit rating agency, Crisil.

All three companies are rated highly by credit rating agencies Care Edge and Crisil, based on large pending orders driven by Isro and the ministry of defence (MoD), among others.

For space firms, internal government contracts are key. In July 2024, former Isro chairman S. Somanath told Mint on the sidelines of a space conclave in New Delhi that the Centre, along with Isro and multiple agencies across ministries, is working to create awareness of the capabilities that private space firms bring to the table, and how they can be tapped for cutting-edge purposes such as secure communications, data analytics and more.

Industry veterans, too, believe that private firms can play key roles. Chaitanya Giri, space fellow at global think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF), told Mint that private space firms will continue to be preferred in large-scale, sensitive projects such as SBS-3.

“Each of these private players are already suppliers to the central space agency, which makes the manufacturing and eventual deployment of satellites for various purposes a project right up their alley," Giri said. “In the long run, more such government projects will see India start to drive revenue to the private space sector in the same model as the rest of the world—despite them wanting to showcase the Indian space sector as an open market."

