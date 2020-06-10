Satellites, outer space travel to be open for private companies in India: Govt

NEW DELHI : Following finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement last month that the space sector will be thrown open to the private sector, the government has said private companies will be allowed to launch satellites, start space-based services and even explore other planets and outer space.

"Private companies to be provided level playing field in satellites, launches and Space based services. Future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel will be open for private sector," a government statement said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said private sector will be allowed to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities. Singh is the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office which takes care of the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy.

The private sector plays a critical role in ISRO's operations, but now more avenues have been opened for the non-government players in this strategic sector. By boosting private participation in space activities, the minister said Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's space sector journey.

Updating about India's first-ever Human Space Mission ‘Gaganyaan’ to be undertaken by ISRO, Singh said the selection of the astronauts was accomplished and their training in Russia had also started but got interrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said the project would be followed up soon.

The ₹10,000 crore mission is to be launched by 2022.

