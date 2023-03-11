Satish Kaushik death: Delhi Police recover 'objectionable medicine' from farmhouse2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:10 PM IST
- Delhi Police is now investigating the purpose of the medicine and if Satish Kaushik had any connection with those medicines
Two days after Satish Kaushik died of cardiac arrest, the Delhi Police said that they have found packets of 'objectionable medicine' from the farmhouse where he reportedly fell ill. The farmhouse belongs to Kaushik's friend Vikas Malu and the late actor went there to celebrate Holi with his friends.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×