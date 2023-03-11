Two days after Satish Kaushik died of cardiac arrest, the Delhi Police said that they have found packets of 'objectionable medicine' from the farmhouse where he reportedly fell ill. The farmhouse belongs to Kaushik's friend Vikas Malu and the late actor went there to celebrate Holi with his friends.

The police are now investigating the purpose of the medicine and if Satish Kaushik had any connection with those medicines. The preliminary post-mortem report of the veteran actor has nothing suspicious and the police are still waiting for the detailed report on blood samples and the heart of the deceased actor.

Delhi Police also shared that the owner of the farmhouse Vikas Malu also has a rape case registered against him. The case is 11 years old and the police are working on the details of the case. For the purpose of investigation, the police have also prepared a list of people who were present at the farmhouse during the festival of Holi.

The spokesperson of the Delhi Police said that they are investigating the matter from several angles and that the exact reason for the death will be clear soon. On Saturday, the police also analyzed the CCTV records from the farmhouse

Satish Kaushik was a well-known actor-director to made his mark in Bollywood with memorable roles. Actor Anupam Kher shared the news of his death and said "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!."

Many noted personalities including PM Modi has condoled the death of the actor. "Pained by the untimely demise of noted film personality Shri Satish Kaushik Ji. He was a creative genius who won hearts thanks to his wonderful acting and direction. His works will continue to entertain audiences. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)