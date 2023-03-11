Satish Kaushik death: Delhi Police recover 'objectionable medicine' from farmhouse

Satish Kaushik was a well-known actor-director to made his mark in Bollywood with memorable roles. Actor Anupam Kher shared the news of his death and said "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!."