Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's estranged wife alleges foul play, cops probe claim2 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The police are now investigating Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu and his estranged wife after the latter claimed that he ‘was planning to get rid’ of Kaushik after borrowing money.
Days after the death of filmmaker Satish Kaushik, allegations of foul play have now surfaced. The police are now investigating Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu and his estranged wife after the latter claimed that he "was planning to get rid" of Kaushik after borrowing money. The actor had been staying at a farmhouse near the national capital for Holi celebrations at the time of his death.
