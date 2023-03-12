Days after the death of filmmaker Satish Kaushik, allegations of foul play have now surfaced. The police are now investigating Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu and his estranged wife after the latter claimed that he "was planning to get rid" of Kaushik after borrowing money. The actor had been staying at a farmhouse near the national capital for Holi celebrations at the time of his death.

In a complaint addressed to the Delhi Police commissioner, the woman claimed that her husband had borrowed ₹15 crore from Kaushik and did not wish to return it. The police have initiated a probe into the allegations.

"The woman will be called for questioning and her statement will be recorded," the police said in a statement. Officials also made their way to Vikas Malu's farmhouse on Sunday evening to question staff members present on the day of the party. The entry register at the guard room is also being checked.

"I was present in the drawing room where both Kaushik and my husband got involved in an argument... My husband promised Kaushik that he would repay the money soon. When I asked my husband, he claimed that he lost Kaushik's money during the COVID-19 pandemic. My husband also said that he was planning to get rid of Kaushik," Saanvi Malu said in her complaint.

Meanwhile, her husband has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that he had no business dealings with the late actor.

“Police and government are there and if I’m wrong then I’m ready to face anything. Her allegations are wrong or else she should show proof. I had only family relations with Satish Kaushik, I was not involved with him in any business," he asserted.

Satish Kaushik had passed away earlier this week while enroute to a Gurugram hospital. Preliminary postmortem reports suggested that the actor died of cardiac attack. The Delhi Police have continued routine proceedings to ascertain whether his demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or from unnatural causes.

Following his death on Thursday, police officials had said that they recovered some 'medicines' from the farmhouse in Delhi where the 66-year-old actor stayed.

(With inputs from agencies)