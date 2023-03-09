The news of Satish Kaushik’s sudden death came as a shock for the film industry and fans on Thursday morning. The veteran actor and filmmaker paassed away at the age of 66 in the early hours of Thursday morning. The actor was rushed to the Fortis Hopsital in Gurgaon, where he eventually breathed his last hours later.

In a tweet earlier, Kher said he was shocked to hear about Kaushik's sudden death.

"I know that death is the ultimate truth but never in my dreams I thought that I would have to write this about my best friend Satish Kaushik. A sudden full stop to 45 years of friendship. Life will never be the same without you Satish! Om Shanti," Kher tweeted.

As per reports, his postmortem will be conducted at the hospital on Thursday, following which his body will be brought to Mumbai for his last rites. No details on that have been shared as of now.

An alumnus of the National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India, Kaushik was a multi-faceted personality who co-wrote the dialogues for Kundan Shah’s “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" with Ranjit Kapoor. He also played the role of Ashok, the assistant to Pankaj Kapur’s corrupt contractor Tarneja in 1983 cult classic.

Born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish grew up with a deep love for the arts. He graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi in 1972 and was an alumnus of National School of Drama along with the Film and Television Institute of India.

Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, performing in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of making it big in Bollywood.

His first film role came in 1983 with 'Masoom' where he played a small but memorable part. He went on to appear in several films in the 80s and 90s, including classics like 'Ram Lakhan' and 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', among others.